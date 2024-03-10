Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s standalone design studio in London marks milestone for South Asian Fashion

In a groundbreaking move for Pakistani and South Asian fashion, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and Abubakar Naveed Ranjha proudly unveiled their new Design Studio in the heart of London’s Regent Street on 08 March 2024. This marks the first time a Pakistani couture brand has established a permanent presence in the global fashion hub, sharing with the world the unique style, culture and heritage of Pakistan and South Asia.

Under the stewardship of Creative Director Mohsin Naveed Ranjha and Managing Director Abubakar Naveed Ranjha, the MNR Design Studio in London, propelled by the prowess of fashion ecosystem pioneers Cresset Tech under the leadership of powerhouse Asad Malik, is set to redefine luxury and elegance. It houses a curated ensemble of Ready-to-Wear Collections, Luxury Capsule Collections and Bespoke Bridal services for both men and women, catering to the long-awaited aspirations of the British Asian community in the UK, as well as expanding Pakistan’s fashion footprint to more diverse audiences.

The resounding success of the launch event resonates as a testament to the impact of the MNR brand on the global fashion landscape. Celebrities, luminaries and dignitaries were all in attendance, including superstar Sonam Bajwa, who converged at the MNR Design Studio, just off Regent Street in London, to celebrate its opening.

Speaking passionately about Mohsin’s transcendent brand expansion, Bollywood’s Punjabi powerhouse actor, in attendance at the launch, Sonam Bajwa remarked, “Mohsin’s journey is so much more than fashion. It is a representation of culture and community which inspires and uplifts. His presence in London symbolizes the global recognition of South Asian creativity and craftsmanship.”

Echoing the sentiment of pride and accomplishment, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha enthused, “To showcase the unparalleled talent and craftsmanship of our artisans, in the backdrop of one of the worlds most eligible fashion capitals, is a dream realized. My designs pay homage to the vibrant legacy and essence of the South Asian subcontinent, transcending boundaries to unveil its inherent beauty. I couldn’t be more thankful to have opened in London, humbly housed next to some of Europeans most coveted luxury brands.”

Mohsin’s signature styles continue to be adorned by global stars including Hollywood’s Tan France, Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Music Sensation Karan Aujla as well as Pakistan’s Mahira Khan and Maya Ali, among many others.

MNR Design Studio’s flagship stores are housed in Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, with presence in New York and online at www.mohsinnaveedranjha.com. The MNR London Studio is now open at 83 Mortimer Street, W1W 7RF.