Mahira enjoys rickshaw ride covering her face with hijab

Mahira Khan is in Bahawalpur where she is busy doing shooting for her new venture.

She went to different places with her teammates and did shopping from a local market. But the interesting is that she was wearing hijab and enjoying the ride of a rickshaw.

Her clicks have gone viral which her fans liked and gave beautiful comments in her appreciation.

Mahira took off with her team including her friend and makeup artist Babar Zaheer as they explored the local market of Bahawalpur.

Mahira Khan is one of the biggest stars in Pakistan. People love her for her style, beauty, talent and how humble she is whenever she meets her fans.

She is a big drama and film star and she is also the face of many brands.

Mahira Khan is enjoying herself a lot as she just got married to the love of her life Salim Karim and she has started shooting for Pakistan’s first ever Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.