Economy can’t grow without exploiting women potential: PIAF

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a ceremony was organized at PIAF’s main office by Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar to pay tribute to women from industry, trade and other sectors of life. Chairman PIAF Fahimur Rehman Saigal, former Chairman PIAF Muhammad Ali Mian, Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice Chairman PIAF Nasrullah Mughal, Vice Chairman PIAF Tahir Manzoor Chaudhary, Vice President Lahore Chamber Adnan Khalid Butt and business women in large numbers participated the event.

Chairman Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Fahimur Rehman Saigal while addressing a seminar, organized to mark International Women’s Day, said that PIAF fully encourages and supports women in every sector.

He said that PIAF is acknowledging and honoring the services of women entrepreneurs who are showing outstanding performance in their respective fields. He said that our aim is to present the eminent women who are known and recognized as high achievers so that our new generation can follow their footsteps. He said that PIAF would continue to promote such activities to encourage women entrepreneurs. He said that the economy cannot grow until women don’t utilize their potential for economic development of the country. This is possible only if they are empowered. He said that Pakistan has a specific culture in which women face many challenges. Working women have to look after their home, children and business at the same time, which is not easy at all.

He said that empowering women is pivotal for economic development. Women constitute a significant portion of the global workforce, and their contribution is essential for a thriving economy.