Security Operation

Pakistan continues to make a case for across-the-border attacks from Afghanistan, asking the international community to take action and force the Taliban to cut off their ties with the militant organisations spreading havoc in all parts of the country. However, since the state cannot sit back and expect some magical wand to solve its problems, its military forces are hard at work; foiling terror bids; busting networks and carrying out crackdown operations.

In a recent triumph for security forces, 10 terrorists were successfully thwarted in their infiltration bid from Afghanistan. This operation stands as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of the security forces in protecting the borders and maintaining national security.

But it can still not be overlooked how Afghanistan has long been a hotbed for terrorist activities, with various extremist groups finding safe havens within its borders. The close proximity of Afghanistan to neighbouring countries poses a significant security risk, as terrorists attempt to infiltrate and carry out attacks in these regions.

Terrorist organizations continue to exploit porous borders, seeking to establish sleeper cells and launch attacks within target countries. By successfully preventing these infiltrations, security forces not only protect the lives and well-being of their citizens but also ensure the stability and integrity of their nations. Enough has already been written about how Pakistan is no longer in a shape to afford the onslaught of those thirsty for the blood of its civilians. Those responsible for our security are already persisting against unique challenges. The vast and often rugged terrain, coupled with the porosity of borders, makes it difficult to monitor and intercept infiltrators.

Moreover, the presence of local populations and the complexities of cross-border relations further complicate the efforts. Undeniably, overcoming these challenges requires sustained investment in technology and infrastructure. The scale of this programme would automatically become smaller and far more effective in the wake of a healthy collaboration with Kabul. But for that to happen, we need the support of the entire fraternity so that a deliberations table can be set up; those calling the shots in our western neighbour can be brought on board and we can collectively make efforts for a peaceful region. *