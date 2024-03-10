Ten terrorists killed in two separate operations in N Waziristan

In a series of operations, security forces eliminated ten terrorists and injured three others in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday and Saturday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), four terrorists met their end during an intelligence-based operation on March 8. Following this success, four more terrorists were neutralised during a subsequent sanitisation operation by security forces.

In a separate engagement, security forces intercepted the movement of five terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. After an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists identified as Hazrat Umer and Rehman Niaz were eliminated, while three others sustained injuries.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Interim Afghan Government to strengthen border management measures on their side of the border, the ISPR said.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” said the statement. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it concluded.