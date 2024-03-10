FIA summons PTI’s Shandana Gulzar for ‘inciting people’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly member Shandana Gulzar Khan has been summoned by the Federal investigation Agency (FIA). Gulzar has been summoned on March 14 for inciting people and spreading hatred against institutions. According to the FIA notice issued on Saturday, if Gulzar does not appear, it will be assumed that she has nothing to say in her defence. The FIA has issued a notice to the former lawmaker on Shoaib Mirza’s written complaint. Gulzar has been directed to appear at the FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre in Lahore on March 14. Last year, a case was registered against the former National Assembly member at the Women’s Police Station in Islamabad for inciting hatred against institutions during her appearance on a private TV channel programme. Sections 153A, 124A and 505, which deal with sedition, incitement and spreading hatred, were included in the case. Gulzar was elected to the National Assembly on a reserved seat for women from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the 2018 general elections. She has served as a deputy minister and parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Commerce. The former lawmaker is one among multiple PTI leaders who have been booked on sedition charges in the past.