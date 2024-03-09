Iga Swiatek moves on at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins on Friday.

Swiatek improved to 15-2 this season and earned her fifth straight win over the 30-year-old American, who previously announced that she intends to retire after the season.

The two met in January in the second round of the Australian Open, with Swiatek winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. This one was much easier. Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won 71.1% of her first-serve points, compared to Collins’ 50%. Collins did herself no favors with unforced errors and seven double-faults. Swiatek will face Linda Noskova. Noskova beat Swiatek in the third round at Melbourne Park to the 19-year-old Noskova.