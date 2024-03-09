Julian Savea bags record 61st Super Rugby try to surpass Folau

Wellington: Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea scored a record 61st Super Rugby try on Friday to surpass Australia’s Israel Folau as his Moana Pasifika side crashed 29-23 to the Melbourne Rebels. Savea crossed early in the second half in Hamilton, having been level on 60 with the former Australian back heading into the match. The 33-year-old brother of Ardie Savea, world player of the year in 2023, barrelled over as Moana clawed back into the game to be 19-17 down. But it was not enough, with the Rebels claiming a five tries to two victory, backing up from beating Western Force last week.

“You can’t start like that against a team like the Rebels. We showed our talent too late,” said Savea, who scored most of his Super Rugby tries for former team Wellington Hurricanes. “It means a lot,” he said of the record, adding that he preferred to celebrate individual accolades “privately”. “I just want to learn from this with the boys, because it is important we turn up next week ready to go.” Moana play Force in Perth next weekend. The Rebels suffered an early blow when captain Rob Leota was forced off with a knee injury. But they kept battling to build a 19-3 lead as winger Andrew Kellaway, scrum-half Ryan Louwrens and flanker Vaiolini Ekuasi all bagged tries.

Lock Allan Craig pulled one back for Moana, who went to the break 19-10 behind. They slashed the gap when Savea made history and inched ahead for the first time on the hour when flyhalf William Havili nailed a penalty. But ill-discipline then cost them, with Craig and Jacob Norris both sin-binned as the Rebels scored two more tries to bank the win.