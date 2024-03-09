Every year, March 8 comes as an opportunity for women to join hands, chime in and amplify the demand for equality, freedom and justice for all those who are disadvantaged; those who are marginalised and those who have lost their voice. This March too, the determination of women from all walks of life–young and old, students and professionals–captured the attention of the nation as they came together to ask about not just respect and sovereignty for themselves but social security, minority rights and economic autonomy.

It is, indeed, heartening to see a grassroots movement persevere against a society that is yet to embrace women as equals and grow into an encompassing call for justice and reforms, shedding light on the challenges faced by women in Pakistan. With participants coming out in drives to highlight the need for systemic change, one of the much-talked-about slogans pertained to creating an inclusive and just society by making women self-sufficient financially. Advocating for equal pay, access to education and employment autonomy has long been argued as the most significant stepping stone for any country that strives to prosper.

However, the treatment meted out to these high-spirited protestors adds to the rivetness of their microcosm of the Pakistani society. Just as before, women were met with resistance from the authorities, most pronouncedly in the federal capital with reports of police barring participants from heading to D-Chowk.

The challenges faced by Aurat March participants highlight the continued pushback against women’s rights in Pakistan. If the judiciary finds the courage to grant them space and permission to step into the open with their grievances to the system, civil bureaucracy remains reluctant to extend this freedom; reinforcing the need for greater advocacy and activism. There have, of course, been glimmers of hope.

In line with expectations from a woman in a key position, Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari voiced her support for women’s rights. That the first-ever female chief minister of the country’s heartland would go on to add momentum to the Aurat March movement through her advocacy for gender equality and empowerment has become the clarion call as many believe that change might actually be possible, after all. *