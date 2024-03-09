‘Contempt of court’, says PTI as MNAs on reserved seats sworn in

PTI-backed MNA Omer Ayub Khan has said that the lawmakers who took oath today on reserved seats committed “contempt of court” and their swearing-in should be declared “void”.

Speaking on the floor of the lower house of the Parliament, he stated that PTI leaders were not being allowed to meet incarcerated party chief Imran Khan by the Adiala Jail superintendent. “We should be told if the jail superintendent is answerable to the court or to the government,” Ayub demanded.

“Today, on behalf of all my opposition members, I demand that the oath taken today should be declared null and void as it has no legal standing,” he said, adding that the opposition would continue to protest until SIC members on reserved seats took oath. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said that the house did not receive any notice or order from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats.

He passed these remarks after PTI-backed lawmaker Barrister Gohar Ali Khan highlighted that MNAs on reserved seats could not be administered oath in light of the order of the Peshawar High Court.