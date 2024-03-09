Women’s role in the making and progress of Pakistan is undeniable

To commemorate Pakistan’s day and acknowledge role of women in the making and Progress of Pakistan, Directorate of Electronic Media and Production (DEMP), in collaboration with Quaid e Azam Mazar Management Board (QMMB) organized inter school art competition at Mazar e Quaid Karachi on 8th March 2024.

In the competition 140 students participated from schools all over Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, Chief guest of the event, Ms. Nargis Rehman, President All Pakistan Women’s Foundation for peace, expressed her happiness that women has achieved significant progress in Pakistan but deplored that real change has yet to be achieved. She opined that gender equality is essential for Pakistan to progress, therefore, every child especially girl needs to be educated. She encouraged students who participated in the art competition about their creative thinking that reflected in their art and congratulated their parents and teachers who nurtured creative thinking in them.

Commenting in the event, Guest of Honor Ms Erum Tanveer, DGPR Karachi, felicitated the students, teachers and parents for such an impressive and thought provoking art work and lauded organisers for arranging such healthy activities. Moreover, she congratulated all women on Women Day and said that women’s role since the inception of Pakistan in undeniable.

She termed women, an agent of change and progress in the society. In Addition, she said, women should be educated and encouraged to work so that they become financially independent and get due rights. Abdul Aleem Shaikh- Co host, Resident Engineer QMMB, also spoke on the occasion and appreciated students for commemorating Pakistan day through painting rich history and culture of Pakistan. The host of the event, Ms Mehreen Iqbal, Deputy Director DEMP, highlighted the role of youth in the progress of Pakistan and termed them the hope of Pakistan. The event concluded with cash prizes for winners, appreciation certificates for participants and mementos for guests of honor.