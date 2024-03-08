

IT IS TIME TO WORK IN TANDEM IRRESPECTIVE OF OUR PERSONAL INTERESTS AS PROBLEMS ARE SO MUCH AGGRAVATED THAT NO POLITICAL PARTY CAN RESOLVE THEM ON ITS OWN: CM MARYAM Nawaz

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stated that it is time to work in tandem irrespective of our personal interests as the problems are so much aggravated that no political party can resolve them on its own. The common agenda of PML-N, PPP, PML-Q, IPP and Zia League is to rid the country out of crisis. CM Maryam Nawaz while addressing the parliamentary party meeting stated that she thanks Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for expressing nice words for her. If Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had not come to ask for votes even then he would have got votes. Asif Ali Zardari is our Presidential candidate and we all will cast votes for him. All Assembly Members should come to cast their votes according to the party discipline. Asif Ali Zardari’s assuming the office of the Awan-e-Sadar is welcoming as the arriving of a political personality will prove to be fruitful. Asif Ali Zardari’s relationship and meetings are above political affiliations. We have good relations with Asif Ali Zardari. Maryam Nawaz thanked to Allah Almighty for ridding the nation from the violator of the constitution. The nation will remember the one violating the constitution by assuming the constitutional position. The nation will not remember the one departing from the Awan-e-Sadar in good words. The President by playing a constitutional role facilitates the government so that the country can be run smoothly. If my party is not liked than refraining from performing a constitutional duty cannot be appreciated. Maryam Nawaz stated that it is time to get rid of the prevailing crisis and move towards reconciliation. The cartoon network running all the time in Pakistan should be shut down. Bickering and fights should not occur after the elections. Those who are deprived of bread and butter are awaiting our attention. It is the democratic requirement and practice to talk by remaining within the limits of morality and decency. CM said that the Assembly Members are responsible to pay the rights of 25 crore people. Ramadan Nigheban Package is everyone’s programme. The political affiliation is not indicated in the BISP data. If someone is poor then fulfilling his needs is our responsibility. The people are given their rights at their doorstep for the first time in 75 years. The pilot project of Ramadan package has been launched and 3 lakh gift hampers have been distributed. We will soon formally launch the distribution of food hampers under the Ramadan Nigheban Package soon. I feel that Punjab Assembly is now dominated by the women. I say to all the women that I am the Chief Minister of everyone and urge everyone to come forward and play their due role for the progress and prosperity of our country. Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed are our ideal women. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed holds the distinction of becoming the first Prime Minister of the Islamic world. I only met Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for once and its pleasant effects can be felt even up till now. I remember my mother a lot on the International Women’s Day as she was a brave lady. The love and guidance of my mother is a beacon light for me in the shape of a manual. It is not easy for a woman to run a house and establish her identity by getting out of her house. The dignity of a woman getting out of her house for the attainment of a higher goal is praiseworthy. I participated in two ceremonies on the International Women’s Day. The parliamentary party meeting was held at the Governor House in which Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other allied leaders participated. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked CM Maryam Nawaz and others for showing their complete support. Bilawal Bhutto stated that Asif Ali Zardari deals affectionately with me and with all the political parties. I can only say for my father to take care of everyone as much as he takes care of me. PML-Q leader Ch. Shafay Hussain, IPP’s Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Zia League’s Ch. Ghulam Murtaza and other members participated in the parliamentary party meeting. Later, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto met with the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. CM welcomed Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto on his arrival. Chairman PPP felicitated Maryam Nawaz for assuming the office of Chief Minister Punjab. A conversation pertaining to adopting a joint strategy in the Presidential election along with matters relating to the voting affairs in the Punjab Assembly also came under discussion.