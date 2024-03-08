Chairman PCB has called for a plan for the upgradation of stadiums

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Stadium Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be upgraded.

In the meeting presided over by Chairman PCB, Nespak officials gave a briefing regarding the upgradation of stadiums.

Director Infrastructure PCB, NESPAK officials and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi called for a plan for the upgradation of stadiums. He says that the upgradation of the three stadiums will be completed before the Champions Trophy.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi has asked for the final design plan for the upgrade of Gaddafi Stadium in 3 days.

Mohsin Naqvi says that in the second phase, the work will be started by preparing the design plan for the upgradation of National Cricket Stadium Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He said that the facilities for cricket fans in the stadiums will be improved, seats will be increased in the stadium as per the need.

Mohsin Naqvi added that the facilities in the boxes of Gaddafi Stadium will be improved, the upgrade work will be completed with quality and speed. Mohsin Naqvi