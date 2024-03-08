The election could have been derailed by a decision of the Lahore High Court, Chief Justice

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has said that the election could have been derailed by a decision of the Lahore High Court.

A full court meeting was held on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, addressing which Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that in my opinion, unnecessary objection was made to Justice Tariq in the intra-court appeals in the military courts.

The Chief Justice said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood had not given any opinion in his note on the issue of military courts, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood refused to sit in the bench on objection.

He said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood played a very important role in the Practice Procedure Committee. He used to say that 40 to 50 cases should be placed in my court. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood’s court is famous for delivering more decisions.

The Chief Justice said that Justice Sardar Tariq Masood also has a role in the background, he had the right to become the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court. It happened because it came to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice said that the election could have been derailed by a decision of the Lahore High Court. We sat and heard the case against this order at night before going on vacation. wanted.

He said that Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan had refused to sit, we seated another senior judge after him and delivered the verdict at 12 o’clock in the night. .

The Chief Justice said that there is a sense of vacant posts of judges in the Supreme Court, amendments in the rules regarding the appointment of judges are being considered, the time has come to have a separate secretariat of the Judicial Commission for the appointment of judges.