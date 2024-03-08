Shehbaz thanks world leaders, including Modi, for greetings

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for congratulating him on assuming the top office, in a rare public exchange between the heads of the two arch-rival states. “Thank you Narendra Modi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” wrote PM Shehbaz on his official X handle. Besides Modi, PM Shehbaz also thanked other heads of the state in separate posts on X. “I wish to thank my brother, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of brotherly Saudi Arabia, for the warm wishes and prayers on my assumption of the office of Prime Minister,” the premier said on X. The PM said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are deep-rooted in historical bonds based on mutual respect, religious and cultural affinity and shared values. “I am confident that these fraternal ties will keep flourishing in the times to come. Looking forward to working closely with my brother for mutual benefit of the peoples of the two brotherly countries,” he added. Likewise, PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to the Qatari leaders for their gracious message on his election. “Grateful to Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his gracious message of felicitations. I also thank Deputy Amir Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and the Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar for their kind wishes. Pakistan cherishes its brotherly ties with Qatar and I look forward to working closely with His Highness to further strengthen our exemplary bonds of friendship,” the premier said. PM Shehbaz also confirmed that he received congratulatory call from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wherein they “reaffirmed our resolve to work closely for the betterment of our countries and the region”.