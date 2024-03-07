CJCSC Gen Shamshad calls on PM Shehbaz

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday called upon newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. The CJCSC congratulated the premier on assuming office and expressed good wishes. The meeting between the two focused on professional and security issues, added the statement. Since assuming office, high-level political delegations and military officials have been calling on the prime minister. A day earlier, the prime minister also had a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday. The army chief congratulated the premier on his newly assumed position and expressed good wishes. Important matters including national security were discussed in the meeting, said a statement by the PMO. Issues concerning the operational affairs of the Pakistan Army and the defence situation were also discussed, added the statement.