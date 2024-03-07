Rafael Nadal drops out of Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open, citing concerns in a social media post about his readiness to play “at the highest level at such an important event,” as he continues to battle back from a left hip injury.

“It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament at Indian Wells. Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here,” Nadal, a three-time winner there, posted Wednesday on X.

“I have been working hard and practicing, and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event. “It is not an easy decision. It’s a tough one as a matter of fact, but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans.”

Nadal, 37, lost to fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match on Sunday in Las Vegas, where he showed no obvious signs of issues with the hip injury he initially suffered at the 2023 Australian Open.