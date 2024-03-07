Sports Journalists Association get new officials

The Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) conducted its general council meeting under the chairmanship of President Aqeel Ahmed here on Thursday and elected office bearers for the next two years.

The election process, overseen by a three-member committee comprising Farrukh Atta Butt, Qayyum Zahid and Asher Butt, concluded with Aqeel Ahmed being retained as the President, Yusuf Anjum as the Secretary, and Afzal Iftikhar as the Treasurer for the upcoming term. Prominent figures in the sports community, including PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Selector Test Cricketer Wahab Riaz, Pakistan Olympic Association President Abid Qadri, POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood, and DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, extended their congratulations to the newly-elected body of SJAL. During the meeting, President Aqeel Ahmed and former Secretary Chaudhry Ashraf presented a comprehensive performance report for the previous two-year period. Plans were discussed to strengthen SJAL’s social media platform to align with modern requirements.

The meeting acknowledged and appreciated the services rendered by former Secretary Chaudhry Ashraf, Treasurer Ehtishamul Haque, and Abu Bakr during the previous term.

Newly-elected President Aqeel Ahmed expressed his determination to work alongside the new body in the future, emphasizing the promotion of sports and the welfare of SJAL members. In a significant decision, a committee was formed during the meeting to oversee the scrutiny and membership of SJAL members, ensuring transparency and adherence to organizational protocols. The general council meeting marked a significant moment for SJAL as it charts its course for the next two years under the leadership of the newly elected office bearers.