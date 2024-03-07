Taylor Swift, Drake and Bad Bunny tours among most anticipated music concerts of 2024

New research has discovered the most anticipated music tours of 2024, with Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ taking the top spot.

Experts at JeffBet analysed the average monthly search volume for search terms relating to artists touring in the US in 2024, such as ‘Bad Bunny concert tickets’ and ‘Morgan Wallen tickets’ to discover which tours are the most anticipated in the US.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S ‘ searches for Taylor’s tour have averaged at a staggering 809,800, making it the most anticipated music tour of 2024. Now one of the most famous individuals on the planet, Taylor has broken numerous records with her ‘Eras Tour’, including the highest-grossing music tour ever after becoming the first to surpass the $1 billion mark in revenue. To top it off, a movie has been created about the tour called ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’, which has also broken a record: highest-grossing concert or performance film of all time. The US portion of the tour runs from October 18 to November 3, starting at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and finishes in Indianapolis at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

MORGAN WALLEN ‘ONE NIGHT AT A TIME WORLD TOUR’ — monthly searches for Morgan Wallen’s US concerts have averaged at 487,490, placing him second in the ranking. Morgan is co-headlining his second tour with Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest, Hardy, and Parker McCollum. The country music star kickstarted his career on the 2014 season of ‘The Voice’. Since rising to stardom, the Tennessee-born artist released three studio albums, including his 2023 album ‘One Thing at a Time’. Fans will be treated to songs from this last three albums at his tour performances. The tour kicks off on April 4th at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and finishes on August 9 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

BAD BUNNY’S ‘MOST WANTED TOUR’ — fans of Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter Bad Bunny have been searching for his ‘Most Wanted Tour’ 235,390 times monthly on average, making his tour the third most sought-after. The tour begins at the Delta Centre in Salt Lake City on February 21st and concludes on May 26th in Miami at the Kaseya Centre. Latin music fans will be hoping to see some of the artist’s biggest hits performed, including ‘Me Porto Benito’ and ‘LA CANCION’, as well as music from his latest album, ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’.

DRAKE’S ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR’ — the ‘Hotline Bling’ singer is co-headlining his eleventh tour with British-born rapper 21 Savage and American rapper J Cole. Kicking off on January 18 at the Ball Arena in Denver, the three-month-long tour finishes in Birmingham at the Legacy Arena on March 27. Eager fans have been searching for the tour 199,975 times a month on average, putting Drake’s tour in fourth place. Fans are in for a treat with the packed setlist featuring some of Drake’s biggest hits, such as ‘One Dance’ and ‘God’s Plan’.

ZACH BRYAN’S ‘THE QUITTIN TIME TOUR’ — the grassroots artist and Navy veteran has built a loyal fan base who have been searching for his tour 140,150 times on average per month, making Zach’s tour the fifth most searched-for. They are eager to be a part of his intimate and emotive performances. Zach commences his tour on March 5 at the United Centre, Chicago and concludes on December 19 at the Barclays Centre, Brooklyn.

STEVIE NICKS’ ‘LIVE IN CONCERT’ TOUR — member of the legendary Fleetwood Mac and acclaimed solo artist Stevie Nicks is touring the US from February 10th starting at Etess Arena, Atlantic City until March 6, finishing at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock. Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac devotees have been searching for the tour 60,990 times a month on average, placing the tour sixth in the ranking. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member is celebrated not only for her musical talents, but also for her charismatic stage presence and her enduring influence on the rock and pop music landscapes.

ADELE’S ‘WEEKENDS WITH ADELE’ — this British vocal powerhouse’s Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace has proven such a hit over the last two years that she has extended her residency into 2024, with an additional 32 dates. Searches for her residency have averaged at 53,755 a month, putting Adele in seventh place. The ‘final shows’ portion of her residency begins on January 19 at The Colosseum and will run through to June 15. Adele offers intimacy, heartbreak and awe-inspiring performances at her residencies, ensuring that there isn’t a dry eye in the house.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’S ‘SPRINGSTEEN AND E STREET BAND 2023 TOUR’ — music icon and legend Bruce Springsteen and his backing band, the E Street Band, are touring the US from March 19 to April 21. Taking the eighth spot in the ranking, Bruce’s loyal fans have been searching for the tour 52,575 times on average each month, and the 2024 segment kicks off at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix and ends in Columbus at the Nationwide Arena. The rock legend and his band will be showcasing some of their classic hits, including ‘Born to Run’ and ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

LUKE COMBS’ ‘GROWIN’ UP & GETTIN’ OLD TOUR’ — ninth in the ranking is the country music singer and songwriter from North Carolina, Luke Combs, who is performing songs from his latest two albums: Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old. Fans have been searching 52,500 times a month on average for Luke’s upcoming tour, which starts on February 10 in Las Vegas at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan and ends on August 24 in at the YQM Country Fest in Dieppe. It’s possible that Luke will be performing some of his most popular songs, including ‘Beautiful Crazy’ and his cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’.

GEORGE STRAIT’S 2024 TOUR — deemed to be the “King of Country Music” by many fans and critics, rounding off the top ten is George Strait, who is touring once again to showcase his neo-traditional country music. Dates start from May 4 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and the tour finishes on December 7 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Monthly searches for the tour averaged at 51,905 and fans will be excited to know that Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will be performing alongside the country legend. Some of his biggest hits will be played, such as ‘Check Yes or No’ and ‘All My Ex’s Live in Texas’.