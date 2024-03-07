Assailant Kills Himself After Killing Female Law Student

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident reported from Hyderabad a man said to be a lawyer killed himself after gunning down a female law student and her brother in Naseem Nagar area of Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

Yusra Pathan and her brother Akash Pathan were on their way back home from University on their motorcycle when a man Irshad Khokhar riding a car intercepted them near Wadu Wah and opened fire on them.

After attacking he shot himself with a 9MM pistol. Onlookers rushed to the site and shifted injured to Civil Hospital Hyderabad where Yusra was pronounced dead on arrival while Irshad Khokhar the assailant died during treatment. The condition of Akash, brother of the deceased girl was stated to be critical.

Doctors said that all three died due to excessive bleeding. Sources revealed that Arshad Khokhar allegedly harassed Yusra, a law student but she kept avoiding her.

Police said that Arshad Khokhar was a lawyer who was after the girl but upon her refusal he took the extreme step. They further said that Yusra and her brother Akash were studying at Institute of Law Hyderabad affiliated with Sindh University Jamshoro.

Moving scenes were witnessed at the institute as soon as the students heard news of the tragic death of their colleague.

A student reportedly fainted upon hearing the news of the tragic incident. However exams scheduled at the institute for 8th and 9th March have been postponed following security reasons. The area police were busy unveiling further facts related to the incident.