Imran Khan prepared a new plan against the government

Rawalpindi: (Web Desk) Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has prepared a new plan against the coalition government. The coalition government should not be allowed to move forward, issue strict instructions to the senior leadership.

Sources say that the most important consultative meeting of Tehreek-e-Insaf was held in which the strategy of giving more tough time to the federal government was considered. It has been agreed to shake up the address of every member of the government with protest in the upcoming meetings.

In this important meeting of PTI, consultations were also held on bringing no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, while many important decisions were also taken.

On the other hand, PTI leader Umar Ayub Khan has said that after nominating me as the candidate for the prime minister, yesterday he was also nominated as the leader of the opposition. Despite the court order, Jail Superintendent Asad Waraich did not arrange a meeting with our founder PTI.

Umar Ayub Khan said that Shahbaz Sharif has a question, where is his rule of law? The leader of the opposition is being prevented from meeting his leader. Where the law is not in hand, the country cannot run. We will bring the privilege movement in the assembly that our privilege has been violated.

Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that we are going to form a Grand Alliance. We will run a movement. Our candidates who won under Form 45 will be called in the upcoming parliamentary session. You stole the mandate and became the ruler. The country will run under the law and constitution. We are not allowed to meet, we condemn it.

Asad Qaiser said that Jamaat-e-Islami will be included along with the parties of Sindh and Balochistan. We will conduct a systematic campaign. The country has been made a republic. We will not let anyone encroach on our rights