Real Madrid midfielder suspended for two games

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been banned for two La Liga games for his red card after the 2-2 draw at Valencia.

Bellingham, 20, thought he had scored the winner six minutes into stoppage time at the Mestalla on Saturday.

But referee Gil Manzano had blown the full-time whistle as the cross was delivered.

England’s Bellingham will be able to play in Real’s Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said Bellingham showed “contempt or disregard” towards Manzano when Real players and staff surrounded him.

Bellingham, who was making his return after three weeks out with an ankle injury, was fined 600 euros (£513) and Real 700 euros (£598). Real appealed against Bellingham’s red card but the RFEF disciplinary committee dismissed their argument that the referee had made an “error”.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the incident: “We were annoyed by Bellingham’s red card because he didn’t say anything insulting. It was frustration.” Real’s leading scorer this season with 16 league goals, Bellingham will miss the games against Celta Vigo on Sunday and Osasuna on 16 March.

He will be available to return at Athletic Bilbao on 31 March following the international break. England play friendlies against Brazil on 23 March and Belgium on 26 March. Real are seven points clear at the top of La Liga and hold a 1-0 advantage over Leipzig going into the second leg at the Bernabeu.