PSX tanks by 69 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday lost 69.42 points, a negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 65,656.62 points against 65,726.04 points the previous trading day.

A total of 419,737,124 shares valuing Rs18.296 billion were traded during the day as compared to 396,598,408 shares valuing Rs16.591 billion the last day.

Some 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 163 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 30,683,511 shares at Rs 4.63 per share, PIAC(A) with 28,092,000 shares with 14.51 per share and Pak Refinery with 28,036,399 shares at Rs 28.52 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 522.50 per share price, closing at Rs 8,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 400.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.21,500.00.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 53.56 per share closing at Rs 2,431.67, followed by Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited with Rs 39.67 decline to close at Rs 489.33.