In conversation with power woman, ace stylist and entrepreneur Redah Misbah

Daily Times sat down with stylist, beautician and entrepreneur Redah Misbah, where the young businesswomen shed light on Depilex, the saturation in the market, celebrity brides and consistently keeping good quality.

In a very short span of time that you have worked with Depilex, you have cemented your brand as a well-respected and one of the most bankable franchises in Pakistan. Tell us about your success story?

My journey with Depilex has been characterised by a dedication to excellence, innovation and unwavering commitment to our clients and team nationwide. By focusing on delivering quality services, fostering a positive client experience and staying coordinated with the industry trends, we’ve managed to position Depilex as a trusted and sought-after brand. Our success is a testament to the hard work of our talented team and our clients’ loyalty. With over 80 branches nationwide, we are celebrating our 43rd year in the business and looking forward to the future

Depilex just keeps expanding and growing every time we visit. What is your vision for it?

My vision for Depilex Group is to continue its growth route while maintaining our high standards and commitment to quality. We are the go-to place for beauty and wellness services in Pakistan and I want to make the group international while furthering empowering communities locally

With the saturation in the market with so many salons, has it been hard retaining clients and keeping business running?

In a competitive landscape, client retention and business sustainability are key challenges. However, our focus on delivering exceptional experiences, personalised services and staying updated with industry trends has helped us maintain a loyal client base. Our commitment to consistent quality, hygiene and value-driven offerings has been instrumental in keeping our clients coming back.

You have readied many celebrity brides over the years. You have also collaborated with many A-listers for shoots, shows etc. Out of all them, with whom did you share the best camaraderie with?

Each collaboration and interaction with celebrities has been a unique and cherished experience. It’s hard to single out one individual because the camaraderie we share with these personalities is based on mutual respect and a shared passion for the industry. I have been fortunate to work with many wonderful individuals who have left a positive impact on us.

How do you ensure consistent quality of services across all your salon branches?

Maintaining consistent quality across all branches is a priority for us. I achieve this through rigorous and consistent training programmes, standardised operating procedures and constant communication with our teams and branches across Pakistan. Regular quality audits and performance assessments help us identify areas for improvement. Our dedication to upholding high standards ensures that clients receive the same level of excellence regardless of which Depilex branch they visit.

What steps do you take to uphold your brand’s core values throughout your salon chain’s operations?

Upholding our brand’s core values is crucial to us. We enforce these values through comprehensive training, emphasizing ethical conduct and nurturing a culture of teamwork and professionalism. Our values serve as guiding principles in decision-making, from recruitment to service delivery. Regular meetings and communication channels allow us to reinforce these values and ensure they are embedded in every aspect of our operations.