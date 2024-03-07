Fostering Diversity in the Digital Ecosystem

A robust digital ecosystem enables seamless access to vast information, empowering individuals, and organizations for informed decision-making. The global connectivity it offers transcends geographical boundaries, fostering collaboration and market expansion. Facilitating innovation and agility, digital ecosystems promote rapid technology development, allowing businesses to adapt to market changes effectively. Another great feature is the support of customer experiences through personalized interactions.

Additionally, they lead to cost efficiency by automating tasks, improving resource allocation, and reducing operational expenses. Going digital supports environmental sustainability by minimizing paper usage and adopting eco-friendly practices. Digital ecosystems also facilitate collaboration and connectivity among diverse stakeholders, enabling effective communication.

It would have been impossible to imagine paying utility bills using a hand-held device at the start of the millennium. One person in each family had the designated responsibility to walk to the bank, stand in the queue, and pay the amount. And it was no fun. The person in question would apprehend the day and would often come back exhausted and disgruntled. Today, with numerous apps and services, payment of bills is on the go. Simpler, environment-friendly, faster, convenient, and we must acknowledge the proactive role of utility companies in this regard.

A good case study is that of Karachi’s power utility. They worked with the data of the number of bank branches per 100,000 people in Pakistan, which is significantly below the required ratio, standing at just eight compared to India, Iran, Bangladesh, and Nepal with 15, 28, 28, and 18, respectively. K-Electric resolved the issue by leveraging the digital platforms to serve as an exemplary case study for other organizations, particularly those in the utility sector. Retrospectively, the company has demonstrated impressive digital growth, expanding from 149,000 customers in 2020 to 1.53 million customers as of 2024. Using the power company’s dedicated app, customers in Karachi, the largest city in the country, and its surrounding areas can easily access their billing information and obtain comprehensive details about K-Electric with just a simple swipe. Additionally, for those more comfortable with the interface, the WhatsApp chatbot is another valuable feature added to the mix.

Despite these progressions, a considerable number of individuals remain marginalized from availing of such services, primarily due to their limited digital access, marked by the absence of smartphones or computers in their households. In Pakistan, 81 percent of the population still faces challenges in accessing banking services, even though there was a notable increase in registrations for mobile money wallets, rising from 9 percent to 19 percent from 2020 to 2022. This underscores a clear and substantial demand for transformative measures and innovation to ensure that digital services play a pivotal role in shaping a more structured and formalized economy.

The environmental sustainability implications of digital bill payments should not be underestimated. The shift away from traditional billing methods, which involve paper usage, has a beneficial effect on the environment. Digital invoices, receipts, and transactions contribute significantly to the reduction in paper demand. The residents of Karachi have demonstrated their dedication to environmental conservation, as evidenced by a noteworthy rise in e-billing subscriptions.

From a macroeconomic perspective, this efficiency can lead to increased productivity, economic development, and the creation of new opportunities within the digital financial ecosystem. The data generated through digital bill payments can be harnessed for insights and analytics, and service providers can gain a deeper understanding of consumer behaviour, preferences, and usage patterns and facilitate them accordingly, for instance, prompt bill payments are prevalent during the first or the last few days of each month, coinciding with salary patterns. This data-driven approach enables businesses to tailor their services, improve customer satisfaction, and innovate based on real-time information.

Digital inclusion, particularly in the context of paying utility bills through digital platforms, registering complaints, and communicating with the service providers, has transformative effects on communities, and economies. As societies worldwide embrace digital technologies, the shift towards digital methods brings about positive impacts, ranging from convenience and efficiency to financial inclusion and environmental sustainability.

The writer is an educationist, communication specialist and director with Heritage Foundation Pakistan. She tweets @shahaJamshed.