After reserved seats boost, ruling coalition gets two-thirds majority

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies have secured a two-third majority in the national assembly (NA), following the allocation of reserved seats which were claimed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which includes the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Mutahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), comprises 229 members in the lower house.

To gain two-third majority in the 336-seat of national assembly, a government needs the support of 224 lawmakers, thereby strengthening the ruling coalition’s control over governance and its capability to enact legislative agendas effectively.

The PML-N commands on 123 seats in the lower house, in which 75 won in the February 8 elections and nine independents who later joined the party. After the allocation of 23 reserved seats (17 for women, 4 for minorities), the total reached at 107. Following the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruling on remaining reserved seats, the party clinched 15, out of 20 reserved for women and 1 out of 3 reserved for minorities, cementing its status as the largest party in the national assembly.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) holds 73 seats including 54 general seats, 16 women and another three reserved seats for minorities. Followed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) with 22 seats, including 17 general seats and five reserved seats – four women and one minority.

Furthermore, the PML-Q has obtained five seats including three general, one independent and one seat reserved for women was also allocated to it.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has secured four general seats including one reserved for women and both the PML-Zia and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have garnered one seat each.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) holds the second position with 82 seats, while the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) was holding 11 seats in the lower house. Among these, the party won six general seats and acquired four women and one minority seat. Additionally, four political parties each have one seat: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Balochistan National Party (BNP), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and the Awami National Party (ANP). Furthermore, there are eight independent members in the national assembly who have not yet joined any party.

Two seats in the national assembly are vacant because elections for the NA-8 Bajaur constituency were not held, and the ECP has not yet issued the notification for the winning candidate of NA-146 Khanewal.