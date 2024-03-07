Bilawal hails SC opinion, PM congratulates PPP leadership

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed hope on Wednesday that Pakistan’s ‘system’ improve and move in the right direction following the apex court’s historic opinion in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto presidential reference case. Speaking to the media outside the courtroom, the PPP chairperson hailed the decision by the apex court as “historic” but said he would talk more about it once the detailed verdict comes out. “A historic step has been taken today, hopefully after 44 years, history will be corrected,” said the PPP chairman and expressed hope the the country, democracy and the judicial system will progress. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Bilawal and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for attaining the historic decision from the Supreme Court. The premier hailed SC’s opinion of declaring Bhutto’s trial ‘unjust’, adding that the process of national unity and development can be accelerated only by correcting past mistakes and eliminating bitterness. “It is not possible to correct a historical mistake, but by admitting a serious mistake, a new history and tradition has been established,” the premier said.