MQM-P’s Rabita Committee dissolved

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabita Committee has been dissolved as the party started ‘restructuring’ the organisation set-up.

According to details, the MQM-P spokesperson stated in a statement that Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired a meeting at which it was unanimously decided to reorganise the Rabita Committee in the first phase. He stated that the incumbent Rabita Committee had been dissolved after a decision made by the party leadership.

The MQM-P spokesperson stated that following the restructuring of the Rabita Committee, the party’s provincial committees, zones, towns, and UCs would be restructured in the second phase. “Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also formed a Central Ad Hoc Committee,” he said in a statement. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui would head the ad hoc committee, , with members including Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Anis Kaimkhani, Kaiful Wara, and Rizwan Babar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the MQM-P Rabita Committee deferred its decision on whether or not to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election According to sources the Rabita Committee meeting, which was specifically called to discuss the presidential election, had been postponed. The meeting was postponed due to the busy schedule of the Rabita Committee members, the sources said while adding that now the meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday.