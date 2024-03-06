Zalmi’s Saem Ayub makes history despite team’s loss

RAWALPINDI: Despite suffering a 29-run defeat against Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi’s Saem Ayub etched his name in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history during their ninth edition encounter. Opting to bowl first, Zalmi captain Babar Azam surprised everyone by opening the bowling attack. He handed the new ball to young opener Saem Ayub, who in a remarkable turn of events, dismissed Alex Hales on the very first delivery of the match. This wicket not only gave Zalmi a dream start but also made Ayub the first player in PSL history to claim a first-ball wicket. Ayub continued his impressive spell, picking up another wicket in his second over, dismissing Colin Munro. He finished his two overs with figures of 2-15, showcasing his bowling potential. However, Zalmi’s batting lineup faltered in their chase of 202 runs, ultimately falling short by 29 runs. Despite the loss, Ayub’s unique feat provides a silver lining for the Zalmi camp and highlights the team’s focus on unearthing young talent. With three wins in seven matches, Peshawar Zalmi currently sit in fourth position on the PSL points table, aiming to climb the rankings in their remaining matches.