Shadab Khan makes history with 300th T20 wicket

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium witnessed a historic moment as Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan, etched his name in cricketing annals by claiming his 300th T20 wicket. The milestone came during the 20th match of the ongoing season, where Islamabad United clashed with Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane encounter.

Shadab Khan’s moment of glory arrived in the 17th over of the second innings when he dismissed leg-spinner Aamir Jamal, adding another feather to his illustrious cap. The seasoned spinner’s achievement adds a unique dimension to his already impressive T20 career, underscoring his prowess in the shortest format of the game.

Amidst the backdrop of this monumental achievement, Shadab Khan showcased his leadership and cricketing prowess on the field. With a stunning performance, he claimed a total of 3 wickets for 41 runs in his spell, playing a pivotal role in his team’s triumph over Peshawar Zalmi.

The match witnessed an exhilarating exchange between Shadab Khan and Peshawar Zalmi’s Aamir Jamal, with both players displaying remarkable skill and determination. After Jamal’s aggressive innings, including two sixes off Shadab Khan’s bowling, the Islamabad United captain responded with a masterful display, ultimately dismissing the dangerous batsman.

Shadab Khan’s stellar performance wasn’t confined to his bowling exploits alone. With the bat, he delivered a brilliant innings of 80 runs off just 47 balls, further cementing his status as a match-winner. His all-round display earned him the coveted title of ‘Man of the Match,’ propelling Islamabad United to victory and securing 7 crucial points in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign. As Islamabad United continues its quest for PSL glory, Shadab Khan’s monumental achievement serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment and exceptional talent, elevating him to legendary status in the realm of T20 cricket.