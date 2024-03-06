Shahrukh’s old video goes viral amid Khans’ joint performance at Ambani’s wedding

The videos from the much-buzzed pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar, India, broke the Internet over the weekend, as the biggest superstars of Indian film industry, including the three Khans of Bollywood, Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman, came together for the first time in years, to set the stage on fire.

The biggest Bollywood stars shone in Gujarat’s Jamnagar over the past weekend, as they celebrated the talk of the town couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, ahead of their grand wedding this summer.

In the long list of performances by the Indian film celebrities at the pre-wedding bash, which will be remembered for years to come, the most iconic has to be all three Khans, Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir, sharing the stage for the complicated hook-step of last year’s biggest hit, ‘Naatu Naatu’, which followed them recreating some of their own hit steps.

Amidst this headlining performance of Bollywood contemporaries, an old video of King Khan has surfaced on the Internet, when he candidly spoke about the unaffordability of bringing together all the three Khans for a joint project.

In the now-viral clip, dating back to 2013, a reporter asked the ‘Jawan’ star, “Will we ever see Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan together in a film?” In his response, Khan quipped, “Aap afford kar sako toh offer kardo. Beta, chaddi baniyan bikk jaegi teeno ko sign karte karte (If you can afford, offer us a film. Son, you will go broke signing the three of us together).”

Notably, the occasion of the moment that had India transfixed was a three-day pre-wedding jamboree for Anant Ambani, 28, who is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, this summer, in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, India.

Barbadian popstar Rihanna, Bill Gates, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, former Prime Ministers of Canada and Australia, as well as fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, in addition to cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni and the whole of Bollywood, including megastars Shahrukh and Salman Khan were in attendance at the three-day festivities.