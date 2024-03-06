FIA clears Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in money laundering and tax evasion probe

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has officially closed its investigation against renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, citing no evidence of involvement in money laundering, tax evasion or any other illegal activities.

This decision comes after an exhaustive review of the singer’s financial and travel records, amidst allegations concerning frequent international travel and financial irregularities.

An inquiry launched in January targeted 182 frequent travellers from the Lahore International Airport, aiming to identify potential currency smuggling or money laundering activities.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a celebrated figure with a prolific career both locally and internationally, found his name on the list.

The investigation scrutinised travel data supplied by the Immigration Deputy Director at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

FIA’s Lahore Zone additional director confirmed that the authorities found no incriminating evidence against Khan or others, leading to the closure of the case.

Amidst the investigation, Khan’s former manager Salman Ahmed raised concerns over the singer’s earnings, which reportedly exceeded Rs 8 billion over 12 years from local and international concerts. These allegations prompted a review of Khan’s tax compliance and financial dealings. However, sources said Khan had been diligent in tax payments on all his earnings. The FBR, which had previously issued several notices to Khan regarding taxation matters, acknowledged that all dues had been cleared by his accountants.