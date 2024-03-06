Punjab CM announces plan to build 100,000 houses for low-income people

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a comprehensive plan to construct 100000 houses for low income persons.

Presiding over a meeting regarding ‘Apni Chaat Apna Ghar’ project in Lahore, the chief minister sought a comprehensive plan to implement the announcement of constructing one hundred thousand houses. It was decided in the meeting that over 3000 houses will be built for low-income people in every district of Punjab.

She directed officials to build model houses within six weeks and keep down payment and monthly installments lower. The Chief Minister directed officials to prioritize construction standards and sustainability in these houses.

Moreover, “Sarkein Bahaal-Punjab Khushaal” project has been initiated in the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the completion of road projects and sought a report on road bridges across Punjab.

She emphasized the urgency of conducting surveys for the construction and rehabilitation of road bridges. The chief minister further instructed the construction of expressways on five main connecting roads, with a target to complete over 153 road projects in Punjab within six months.

“The process of delivering your right to your doorsteps has begun,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting on transparent distribution and monitoring of Ramadan relief packages under Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme. She added,” Distribution of big gifts to the people of Punjab on the occasion of Ramadan has commenced.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that a fool-proof system has been developed to ensure transparent distribution of the largest Ramadan relief package to the beneficiaries. The distribution is being monitored with the help of a live dashboard and advanced technology. A helpline has been set up which will be formally launched tomorrow. Beneficiaries will be able to register complaints through the helpline.