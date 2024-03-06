ECP uploads poll-related forms as political parties cry foul

Nearly a month after February 8 general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday finally uploaded Form 45s and other forms containing data of poll results on its website as several political parties continue to cry foul over results.

According to details, the electoral watchdog uploaded Form 45s, Form 46s, Form 48s and Form 49s – containing data of results of the general elections. Form 45 is the ‘Result of the Count’ showing the number of valid votes for each contesting candidate and ballot papers excluded from the count.

A number of political parties, including PTI-backed independent candidates, had cried foul that the results in multiple constituencies were not based on Form 45s and that rigging have possibly taken place. Form 46, which is an account of the ballot papers, and the Provisional Consolidated Statement of Results form (Form 47) have also been uploaded to the ECP site. Form 48, the Consolidated Statement of Results of the Count, and Form 49, the Final Consolidated Result form, are available on the website as well.

Moreover, the ECP on Tuesday notified the allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities, which were claimed by PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), to other political parties, ARY News reported.

The move came a day after the electoral watchdog rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) petition, seeking the allocation of reserved seats following a ‘merger’ with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for this specific purpose.