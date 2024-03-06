‘LHC verdict on Mush treason trial unconstitutional’

The Supreme Court (SC) declared on Tuesday the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) judgment quashing the late former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s treason trial as unconstitutional.

In a 16-page detailed order issued almost two months after announcing its verdict on the appeals, the apex court emphasised that the disregard of judgments and orders on this matter by the LHC constitutes ‘judicial effrontery and impropriety.’

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah during the hearing of superior bars’ appeals against the LHC’s decision declaring Musharraf’s treason trial as unconstitutional, stated in the detailed judgment: “The failure to adhere to the judgments and orders of the Supreme Court undermines the credibility and effectiveness of the entire judicial system established by the Constitution. Judgments of this Court, being binding on all judicial and executive authorities of the country, are a constitutional obligation under Articles 189 and 190 of the Constitution. This obligation reflects a fundamental commitment to preserving the integrity and sanctity of the Supreme Court. “Disregard of the above-mentioned judgments and orders by the Lahore High Court amounts to judicial effrontery and impropriety. The impugned judgment passed by the Lahore High Court, in sheer violation of the judgments and orders of this Court, is therefore not only without jurisdiction but also unconstitutional.”