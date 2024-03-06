3rd Edition of Khi Awards celebrates Karachi’s heroes

The closing ceremony for KE’s 3rd edition of the KHI Awards was held today, recognizing 44 winners across 14 diverse spectrum of categories – from Safety, Livelihoods & Vocational Training, to Digital Accessibility and Inclusion, and (Primary and Secondary) Healthcare – whose untiring efforts have supported the megacity of Karachi and its people, setting an example for others to follow.

The KHI Awards was conceived as a platform to bring equity and support for those institutions who are at the forefront of driving societal change. Many of these organisations experienced a contraction in their inflows, as Pakistan faced consecutive crises from COVID-19 to floods, and volatile economic circumstances. Since its inception in 2021, the KHI Awards platform has supported 70 social organisations who have further benefitted an estimated 18 million lives. The third edition also received a resounding response to call for applications, testifying to its credibility.

Each entry was thoroughly assessed and evaluated by an expert jury gathered from eminent industry and community leaders. EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, a member of the accounting firm Ernst & Young Global Limited, served as the official auditor to ensure transparency and impartiality throughout the process. The jury comprised of notable names such as Shehzad Roy, Jameel Yousuf, Adnan Rizvi, Sarwat Gillani, Javed Jabbar, Aamina Sheikh, and Saad Amanullah – a well-known professional in sustainability and governance initiatives.

The winners include resilient and altruistic organisations like the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Lady Dufferin Hospital, the Zafar & Atia Foundation Charitable Trust (ZAFCT) particularly focused on enabling health services around Koohi Goth area, SINA Health Education and Welfare Trust, and the likes of Childlife Foundation which are contributing significantly towards public health. Those recognised in the category of inclusion include Gender Interactive Alliance (GIA) working for the equality and civil rights of transgender people in Pakistan, the Network of Organizations Working for Persons with Disabilities in Pakistan (NOWPDP), and the IBP School of Special Education catering to children with special needs.

On the other hand, included among the winners from the category of education are Chiragh Education Technologies – a gamified and video-based learning platform offering primary level education in indigenous languages, Indus Resource Centre (IRC) which is persistently trying to enhance the system of education and reducing gender gap, and Luminary Learning Circle Foundation (LLCF) focusing on providing quality education while catering to essentials for impoverished families. Karachi United, National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), and Karachi Vocational Training Center (KVTC) emerged as winners under the category of empowering women. Roshni Research & Development Welfare Organization renowned for the safe and quick recovery of missing children stood out for Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion. Other organisations like Concept Loop were recognised in the sustainability space, for their vision to redirect 100 tonnes of low-value plastic towards sustainable building materials and products. Institutions like the Imkaan Welfare Organisation are also being recognised for leading educational interventions in underserved areas like Karachi’s Machar Colony.

Speaking on the occasion CEO of KE, Moonis Alvi, said, “Philanthropy and supporting our fellow citizens is an inherent trait in all Pakistanis. Even in the toughest of times, we have come together as communities to help our most socially challenged demographics. The KHI Awards is a platform through which we extend our mission to brighten lives by giving back to this city. We sincerely hope that this spirit of giving continues throughout the year, as many of these organisations thrive on the back of our support.”

Commenting on the diversity of applications received, the chair of the jury Mr. Saad Amanullah said, “It’s a pleasure to have returned to the 3rd edition of the KHI Awards. I am inspired by the breadth and depth of extraordinary work being carried out by so many organisations, and it is truly heartening to see the spirit of compassion, resilience, and generosity in the face of tough circumstances. I extend my deepest appreciation to my fellow jury members, who graciously lent their time and wisdom to make this process a success, I hope that our humble contributions to their success also inspire others to open their hearts, especially as Ramadan approaches.”

Sadia Dada, CMCO KE thanked the applicants and winners, “We stand here to honour making a positive impact in our society. Tonight, the heart of Karachi beats strong, fueled by the abundance of the goodness in the room. By supporting and spotlighting their outstanding contribution, we hope to create a ripple effect of positivity and kindness that goes beyond this platform.”