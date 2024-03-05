Lahore High Court dismisses petition against Aurat March

The Lahore High Court gave verdict on the plea which was filed by a citizen Azam butt regarding ban on Aurat March.

In the application, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and others were made parties The petitioner expressed concern that the women’s march may worsen the state of peace and order. The petitioner stated that the placards and banners of Aurat March are not acceptable in Islamic society.

According to the petitioner, women’s rights are guaranteed by the Constitution, and efforts are made to improve women’s welfare. It is demanded that the state cease the unethical promotion of the Aurat March.

After hearing the initial remarks the court rejected the petition as inadmissible and deferred its decision. Justice Shahid Karim gave final verdict regarding the decision. Every year to mark International Women’s Day, Aurat March a sociopolitical rally organised in Pakistani cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta.