Senator withdraws motion seeking ban on social media

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi Monday withdrew the motion seeking to ban major social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, after strong opposition from his fellow Senate members. The senator had moved the resolution, calling for bans on social sites, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter – now X, and YouTube, in the light of possible misuse against the country’s interest to “save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects”. As the Senate proceedings took place on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed and other members of the upper house created a ruckus when Tangi tried to speak on the resolution. During the session, Tangi sought permission to speak but couldn’t do so due to the disturbance. Senator Mushtaq said that political and media freedom were the democratic rights of Pakistani citizens. Meanwhile, Senator Saifullah Abro objected to how this resolution was made part of the Senate agenda. “12.5 billion youngsters have been disrespected. The same people were part of the resolution seeking a delay in the general elections,” Abro said in his fiery speech. At this, Tangi tried to speak again but wasn’t allowed to do so for the second time as well. Later, he withdrew his resolution.