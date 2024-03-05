Felicitations pour in for PM Shehbaz as world leaders hope for Pakistan’s progress

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he took oath as Pakistan’s premier.

The felicitations were conveyed via a cable sent by the crown prince himself, underscoring the amicable relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his sincere wishes for PM Shehbaz’s success in his new role, reflecting the mutual respect and admiration shared between the two nations.

Moreover, in his message, the crown prince conveyed his hopes for the continuous progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan under PM Shehbaz’s leadership.

Meanwhile, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership.

“I wish you, dear friend and brother, good health and great new successes in the implementation of your plans for the sustainable social and economic development of Pakistan, raising the well-being of the people of the friendly country as well as strengthening its reputation in the international arena,” the Tajik president said in a congratulatory message to the prime minister.

He said that Tajikistan and Pakistan were linked by long traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, respect and trust. He said that the multifaceted cooperation between two countries, based on those good traditions, was constantly developing and enriched with new content. The Tajik president also invited the prime minister to visit Tajikistan, stressing the sustained interest in continuing the interstate dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan in the effective promotion of bilateral ties.

Separately, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Monday congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office. The Malaysian prime minister expressed best wishes for him and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, for which PM Shehbaz thanked him, saying that Pakistan and Malaysia had a long-standing brotherly relationship.

During a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan wanted to further promote trade and diplomatic ties with Malaysia. The prime minister also invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Pakistan. On Sunday, China’s President Xi Jinping congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Xi noted he believes that under the leadership of Sharif and the new Pakistani government, and with the united efforts of all walks of life in Pakistan, the country will definitely achieve new and greater accomplishments in the cause of national development and progress.

Xi stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in all fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to bring more benefits for the people of the two countries.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Sharif.

According to Radio Pakistan, the presidents of Iran and Turkey have also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif for being elected as the country’s prime minister for the second time.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a telephonic conversation, facilitated Shehbaz, expressing his belief that relations between Ankara and Islamabad will deepen and expand during the new period. The call also addressed Turkey-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan.