Karachi police officer ‘involved’ in extortion, selling drugs arrested

A Karachi police officer was arrested for his alleged involvement in extortion and selling drugs, a private TV channel reported on Monday.

As per details, police conducted an intelligence-based operation on Karachi Super Highway and recovered drugs from the accused identified as ASI Imran who was on duty at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The police officials said that a suspect who was arrested from Site Superhighway on January 12, revealed during investigation that the pistol used in the crime was given to him by a police officer. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the motorcycle was registered in ASI Imran’s name and he was also trying to save the arrested suspect.

Furthermore, ASI Imran was arrested from Mominabad for alleged extortion and a case has been registered against him.

Earlier, a Karachi policeman was arrested for his alleged involvement in robberies, short-term kidnapping, and extortion. The accused cop along with his fellow policeman looted a rickshaw driver during his duty hours last month. The spokesperson to the District Police Karachi said that both cops were deputed at the Tipu Sultan police station. They used to rob citizens in the vicinity of the Saddar police station, he added.

He said that the accused policemen stopped a citizen near Saddar and kidnapped him for a short period. The citizen was released after he paid Rs30,000 extortion money to the cops.