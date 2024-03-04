The Khans set the dance floor on fire at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar have grown into an unparalleled spectacle. In addition to the already star-studded event, a memorable scene that will live on in the Bollywood history occurred when the “Three Khans” – Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – came together on stage. The crowd went crazy. The three Khans, who have ruled Bollywood for decades, set aside their usual on-screen personas and grooved to the chart-topping song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster film RRR. Dressed in elegant kurtas, they seamlessly mastered the song’s energetic hook step, showcasing their spirit and camaraderie. The viral video captured more than just their impeccable dance moves.