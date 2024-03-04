Shahbaz Sharif, a Loyal Leader

Shahbaz Sharif, who took oath for the second time as the country’s 25th Prime Minister amid looming financial and economic challenges, stands out as a rare example of unwavering loyalty to his elder brother, Mr Nawaz Sharif. Despite numerous offers of the premiership by various chiefs, including Musharraf, in exchange for shifting his allegiance, Shahbaz Sharif’s loyalty has remained steadfast. His resolve has never wavered, and no amount of wealth, power, or worldly riches has been able to weaken his deep-seated love, respect, and allegiance to his brother, though both are diametrically opposite on ideological considerations and philosophically bent of mind.

Shahbaz Sharif demonstrated his unwavering loyalty when he was directed by Nawaz Sharif to assume the role of Prime Minister in a coalition government in April 2022. Despite knowing that accepting the premiership at that tumultuous time, with the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoying immense popularity and leading widespread public protests against his removal, would be an immense challenge, Shahbaz Sharif did not falter. He held his fort amid long marches, large rallies, and numerous sit-ins, drawing unprecedented crowds that exerted immense pressure on the country’s administrations.

Many, including myself, have pondered whether Nawaz Sharif would have accepted the premiership under such challenging circumstances in April 2022, given the country’s financial, and economic woes, assertive establishment and high degree of political uncertainty. The response from readers and myself would likely lean towards a resounding “no.” This raises a critical question: why did Nawaz Sharif instruct his loyal brother to assume the premiership in such trying times?

Despite facing threats, intimidation, and periods of exile, Nawaz Sharif has remained steadfast in his commitment to advancing civilian authority and democratic principles.

Once Shahbaz Sharif assumed office as Prime Minister in April 2022, his primary objective was to secure the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan without facing any risks. In pursuit of this goal, Shahbaz Sharif made significant concessions, compromising civilian powers in the process. Notably, he enacted the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023, which granted full legal status to the military’s extensive business interests, criminalized criticism of the armed forces, and authorized them to engage in activities related to national development and strategic interests. Additionally, the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed, granting security agencies broad discretionary powers to arrest individuals deemed threatening. The legislation also prohibited approaches to military installations and offices, with suspects subject to trial in military courts.

Furthermore, Shahbaz Sharif’s administration appointed numerous military officers to sensitive civilian positions, including the Chairman of NADRA, the Chairman of NAB, and the Chairman of PTA.

By capitulating critical and sensitive positions of the country and granting unparalleled powers to the military, Shahbaz Sharif fulfilled his end of the deal. In return, they facilitated Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan under VVIP status, despite being a declared absconder and convicted criminal, previously disqualified from holding public office.

Upon Nawaz Sharif’s return, the courts swiftly resolved all legal cases against him, including the disappearance of his prison sentence and disqualification. The stage seemed set for Nawaz Sharif’s potential fourth term as Prime Minister. However, it appears that either bringing Nawaz Sharif back to power was not part of the deal, or the players reneged on their agreement with the PML(N).

In Scenario C of the article titled “Will Nawaz’s hopes die down soon?” published on December 10th, 2023, it was concluded that based on past bitter experiences with Nawaz, the Establishment would never bring back Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister.

In pursuit of this strategy, the results of the 2024 elections were orchestrated in a manner that significantly undermined Nawaz Sharif’s electoral prospects. Nawaz suffered a decisive defeat, losing one seat by a significant margin and barely managing to secure a victory in Lahore, a stronghold contested fiercely by his rival candidate. In contrast, Shahbaz Sharif emerged victorious in all his contested seats, clearly indicating the preference for him as the chosen candidate.

Nawaz Sharif, who had set securing a simple majority in the parliament as the single most important condition to assume the premiership for the fourth time, found himself demoralized and humiliated by the election outcome. His hopes were dashed, leaving him feeling betrayed and dejected.

As predicted in the article, Nawaz Sharif found himself with no choice but to relinquish the premiership in favour of his younger brother. This raises an important question: why did Nawaz Sharif believe that something unfavourable for himself would be beneficial for his brother? Upon closer examination, the answer lies in Nawaz’s uncompromising nature, which, at times, becomes his biggest liability, and Shahbaz’s compromising nature, which, conversely, becomes his biggest asset.

Nawaz Sharif is characterized by his unwavering commitment to freedom of thought and action, refusing to succumb to pressures and intimidation until his limit is reached. When pushed beyond this threshold, he responds with a vengeance, disregarding potential consequences. He possesses a strong vision and dedication to a specific ideology, particularly in promoting democratic values.

Since the 1990s, Nawaz Sharif has emerged as a formidable challenger to the dominance of the military establishment in Pakistan. He has actively pursued policies, including efforts to assert civilian control over intelligence agencies. Despite facing threats, intimidation, and periods of exile, Nawaz Sharif has remained steadfast in his commitment to advancing civilian authority and democratic principles. His resilience in the face of adversity underscores his determination to uphold fundamental values and principles in Pakistani politics.

In contrast, Shahbaz Sharif’s pragmatic approach to governance, often necessitates compromises with various stakeholders, including the military establishment and coalition partners. He has at times adjusted his positions and policies to accommodate the demands of coalition partners, even if it meant making concessions on certain issues even at the expense of ideological purity and principles and the integrity of governance or undermined democratic norms.

Nawaz Sharif, as the elder brother, may have come to the realization more than anyone else that his prolonged periods of exile have disconnected him not only from his voter base. He may have recognized that his ideological and visionary approach to politics has been overshadowed by the tactical compromises of his younger brother, Shahbaz Sharif, and the theatrics orchestrated by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, and her inner circle. In this political landscape, his close associates such as Khaqqan Abbasi, Mufta Ismael, Mohammad Zubair, Asif Kirmani, Danyal Aziz, Khawaja Asif, and Khawaja Saad Rafique find themselves marginalized, with little influence or relevance.

The writer is a former press secretary to the president; former press minister to the Embassy of Pakistan to France and former MD (SRBC).