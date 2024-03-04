Public protection part and parcel of duty, says Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi

The brave police officer, Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who saved women from religious fanatics in Lahore, has said that dealing with all kinds of challenges effectively is part of their training and providing protection to every human being was among their top priorities.

By performing their duties, they will continue to raise the morale of the police by bringing the evildoers of the society under the grip of the law.

In a special conversation with Daily Times about the incident that happened with the woman who came wearing a special dress in Ichhra area, ASP Gulbarg Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi said that it is the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and property of the people.

She said that the efforts of the Punjab Police in the Ichhra incident have not saved the life of a woman but of a generation. In this incident, the police had many responsibilities, including law and order, which the department has performed well.

Establishing an atmosphere of peace and order in the society is one of the priorities and duties of the police. By performing our duties, we will bring the criminals of the society under the law and establish peace in the society. In Answer about woman’s day ASP further said women should live by following Islamic teachings and work so hard in life that they are able to make a good place for themselves in the society.

The services of the female officer were highly appreciated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, IG Punjab Usman Anwar and said that such brave women are the bright future of Pakistan due to which Pakistan has become a global leader. Morale is high in the world. The world including Pakistan has also appreciated the services of the brave woman officer for rescue the women from religious fanatics.