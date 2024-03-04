Punjab IGP announces awards for ASP Shehrbano, others

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Monday announced awards for the SDPO Gulberg, ASP Shehrbano and other cops for saving woman from a violent mob in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazaar, last week. A charged mob gathered outside a shop in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazar after someone alleged that a woman’s shirt had Quranic verses printed on it. The woman, who was accompanied by her husband, sought refuge in a nearby shop. The woman’s dress had the word “Halwa” printed in Arabic letters on it, meaning “beautiful or sweet” in Arabic. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Punjab Police – led by ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi – arrived at the scene and took the woman into their custody, saving her from the charged crowd. Punjab IG Usman Anwar made the annoucement during his meeting with the heroes of Ichhra Bazaar. SDPO Gulberg and ASP Shehrbano briefed the province’s top cop about the Ichrra incident. Timely action of police averted tragedy, Punjab IG Usman Anwar said and announced awards for the cops for diffusing a volatile situation.