NEPRA approves key renewable energy projects for KE territory

In a significant development, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has granted approval for two of the three Requests for Proposals (RFPs) submitted by K-Electric (KE) for the addition of renewable energy to its power generation fleet.

These approvals are a milestone in KE’s strategic plan to integrate renewable energy into its operations; thereby, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. Under the approved RFPs, solar projects would be installed within KE’s territory, aligning closely with the power utility’s commitment to diversify its generation mix with renewable energy resources.

Moonis Alvi, CEO of KE, emphasized the importance of these approvals, saying, “As we strive towards the goal to incorporate at least 30% renewables into our fleet by 2030, the approval of these RFPs by NEPRA serves as a cornerstone of our ambitious plan. The impending commencement of the installation process signifies a tangible step forward in KE’s journey towards a greener energy ecosystem.”

“With the necessary regulatory approvals in place, KE is poised to initiate the implementation phase promptly, aiming at expediting the integration of renewable energy solutions into its system, he said, adding that this initiative underscores KE’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, while also contributing to the broader national agenda of transitioning towards clean energy resources.”