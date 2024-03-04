Decision not to allocate specific seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

Islamabad: (Web Desk) The Election Commission of Pakistan has rejected the request of Sunni Etihad Council on the issue of specific seats.

According to the details, the Election Commission has announced the decision not to allot specific seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council. The verdict said that the Sunni alliance is not entitled to specific seats in the council assemblies.

Member Punjab Election Commission Babar Hasan Bharwana wrote a dissenting note on the decision. The Election Commission has decided to allot all the vacant reserved seats to other parties. The written judgment said that the priority lists were not submitted on time by the Sunni Ittehad Council.

On the other hand, the Election Commission has called an important meeting by contacting the senior leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaaf on the decision regarding specific seats. Sources say that in the meeting, consultation will be held regarding challenging the Election Commission’s decision in the Court of Law. Secretary General PTI Umar Ayub has called an emergency meeting