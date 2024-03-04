Tiger wins USGA Bob Jones Award as Shinnecock gets 2036 US Open

Washington: Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion who redefined golf and inspired a generation of talent, was awarded the US Golf Association’s highest honor, the Bob Jones Award, on Saturday.

The 48-year-old American returned to the PGA Tour last month after ankle surgery last April following the Masters to ease pain following a 2021 car crash, the latest example of perseverance that has helped make him among golf’s greatest legends. “This award goes beyond playing performance, recognizing the lasting impact of one person’s journey that has forever changed the image and growth of golf,” said USGA chief executive Mike Whan.

“There are very few who stand alongside Tiger Woods in terms of on-course accomplishments and he’s in a class of his own when it comes to the impact he has made on the game and future generations who will play it.”

The announcement came as the USGA also revealed the 2036 US Open and US Women’s Open tournaments will both be played at Shinnecock Hills, the Long Island venue to stage the events on consecutive weeks. It will be only the third time both US Opens are staged at the same course on back-to-back weeks, with Pinehurst having done it in 2014 and being set to do it again in 2029.

Shinnecock has hosted the US Open five times, most recently when Brooks Koepka won there in 2018, and is set to host again in 2026. Woods received the Bob Jones Award, named for the Masters co-founder who was a 1920s star who captured 13 titles in what were then considered the four major events, including five US Amateurs and four US Opens.

Like ones Woods has won nine USGA titles, with Woods capturing three US Junior Amateurs, three US Amateur titles and three US Open triumphs. Bob Jones was a pillar of our game because of the integrity with which he played it and I’m truly humbled to receive the award that bears his name and join the many who have received it before me who continue his legacy,” Woods said in a statement.

“It’s especially fitting to receive this honor from the USGA, which has meant so much to my career and the entire game of golf.” Previous Bob Jones Award winners include Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson and Annika Sorenstam. Woods won the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach by a record 15 strokes and captured the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines on a broken leg. Woods will be recognized in an award ceremony in June at Pinehurst at this year’s US Open.