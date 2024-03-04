‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ registers average business

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been recording consistent numbers in the third week of its release. Like day 18 and day 19 [third Tuesday], the film earned Rs 0.80 crore on day 20, as well, as per a report by Sacnilk. With this, the total earnings of the sci-fi love story headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon at the domestic box office has touched Rs 76 crore. The film, which follows a love story between an engineer named Aryan Agnihotri and a robot named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation aka SIFRA, has been praised for its performances. In addition to featuring Shahid and Kriti in their first on-screen collaboration, the film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma and Rakesh Kumar.

The film has also come to be celebrated for its amazing soundtrack. Shahid Kapoor fans, in particular, were in for a treat as he has danced in a film after nearly eight years. About dancing after so long, the actor told E Times, “I was dancing after eight years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

To this, Kriti Sanon admitted that she was nervous about dancing alongside Shahid Kapoor, considered to be one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

She shared, “I was actually nervous to dance with him because I have seen him dance over the years. He’s sharp, knows his moves and is effortless.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.