Taylor Swift’s fans think Tortured Poets Department is a nod to Joe Alwyn

The conversation with friends on 2024 Grammys night is that the title of Taylor Swift’s new album has a Joe Alwyn Easter egg.

Shortly after the “Anti-Hero” singer announced the April 19 release date of her 11th studio album at the Feb. 4 ceremony, Swifties started speculating that its title, The Tortured Poets Department, was a nod to her ex. “I knew that taylor swift’s new album name sounded a little too familiar,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a screenshot pointing out that Joe was in a WhatsApp group chat called “The Tortured Man Club.” Meanwhile, a second Swiftie quipped, “tortured man club group chat lighting up i fear.”

A third fan remarked of Taylor, “oh she’s wild for this LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Joe first revealed the chat name in 2022, joking that he “started the group” with Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Fleabag’s

Andrew Scott as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the characters they play onscreen.

“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think,” the Conversations With Friends star shared in a joint Variety interview with Paul. “We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience.” Joe added at the time that the chat consisted of Andrew “messaging himself good mornings.”