Shannen responds after Alyssa Milano denies getting her fired from ‘Charmed’

Shannen Doherty appeared less than Charmed by Alyssa Milano’s take on her controversial departure from the show.

The 52-year-old spoke again about her 2001 exit from the WB series Feb. 4, soon after her fellow costar denied allegations she had her fired.

“A lot of things have been said,” Doherty told a crowd at a panel event at MegaCon Orlando, sitting in between fellow Charmed alumni Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, “and a lot of them very hurtful.”

The actress, who has been battling stage 4 cancer for several years, continued, “At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis-sorry if I start crying-with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truths, and we are standing by our truths.”

Following years of rumors of a feud between Doherty and Milano, Combs alleged on the Dec. 18 episode of Let’s Be Clear that the Who’s the Boss? alum had once made an ultimatum to a Charmed producer to choose between herself and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, which ultimately led to Doherty leaving the show after three seasons. On Feb. 2, Milano addressed their podcast comments at her own panel event at MegaCon, telling the crowd she was “sad” that Charmed had “been tarnished by a toxicity” that remains to this day. She also said she had “taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in th

e situation” and had personally experienced “trauma” while shooting the series. A day later, Milano said on Instagram, “I did not have the power to get anyone fired.” The 51-year-old also wrote, “This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history. I will add, though, with absolute certainty-everything was documented. There was a professional mediator and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims. It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew-what changes should be made if the show was going to continue.”

Speaking at the Feb. 4 MegaCon panel, an emotional Doherty told the crowd, “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told. There’s no brush flinging or shoe flinging. There is no lateness to set. There is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I were still living in them. And what I will say is that what somebody else may call ‘drama’ is an actual trauma for me, that I have been living through it for an extremely long time.”

The actress continued, “It is only though my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken from me, a livelihood that was taken away from my family, because someone else wanted to be No. 1 on the call sheet. That is the truth.” McGowan, who joined Charmed after Doherty left, hugged the actress after she finished speaking. “We’ve protected you for a long time,” the 50-year-old said. “We’ve done it for as long as we could and there’s a great, great comedian named Katt Williams who has a wonderful, wonderful saying: ‘Winners do not let losers rewrite history.'” E! News has reached out to Milano’s rep for comment on Doherty or McGowan’s remarks and has not heard back.